Guntur: Army recruitment rally from May 16

Guntur: Army Recruitment Office director in Guntur Col Sherjad Kohli directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for conducting Army recruitment rally at BR Stadium here from May 16 to 30 and make the programme a success.

Addressing a meeting held at BR Stadium on Tuesday, he said that candidates from Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur and Chittoor districts will participate in the army recruitment rally. The candidates appearing for the Army recruitment rally may apply till April 30. He further added that the candidates will have to take all the precautionary measures in the backdrop of increase in Covid-19 cases. He urged the DMHO to set up thermal screening at BR Stadium entrance gate, arrange masks and sanitisers to candidates and keep ready an ambulance with the doctors' team.

He instructed the GMC officials to provide drinking water, mobile toilets and set up barricades. The rally will be conducted during the night.Taking this into consideration, the officials should regulate traffic from BR Stadium to Andhra Muslim College from 9pm to 5am.

He directed the officials to water the walking track in the BR Stadium every day and added that they will conduct rally for 3000 candidates every day. For every batch, 200 candidates will participate in the rally. Candidates participating in the rally will report at APSPDCL Complex and directed the officials to arrange public address system, drinking water and lighting.

He sought cooperation of the officials to make the rally a success.

DEO RS Ganga Bhavani, officials of various government departments were present.