Guntur: Arrange parking for vehicles

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha directed the officials concerned to make arrangements for the Chief Minister's public meeting at Pedanandipadu on January 1. Along with District Collector Vivek Yadav and Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez, she visited Pedanandipadu on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Sucharitha noted that a large number of people are likely to attend the meeting. She reviewed the arrangements for drinking water, parking and uninterrupted power supply and stressed on parking place for vehicles and need to set up barricades near the dais.

The Minister urged the party leaders to make the CM's public meeting a success.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy was also present.