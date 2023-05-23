Guntur: Arrangements underway to distribute plots

Live
The AP CRDA is making arrangements to distribute plots to the selected beneficiaries.
Guntur : The AP CRDA is making arrangements to distribute plots to the selected beneficiaries. The officials developed 25 layouts at Nidamarru, Krishnayapalem, Nowluru, Inavolu, Mandadam, Kuragallu, Yerrabalem, Pichukalapalem, Borupalem and Anantavaram villages to distribute the plots to 51,392 selected beneficiaries of Guntur and Krishna districts. The officials are racing against time and developing the plots.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute the plots to the beneficiaries on May 26.
The CRDA completed land leveling works and developed internal roads in the layouts and boundaries marked for the plots. Revenue and municipal officials are coordinating and developing the plots. AP CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav is supervising the plot development works.