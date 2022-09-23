  • Menu
Guntur: Atukuri Anjaneyulu to be elected as Chamber of Commerce president

Atukuri Anjaneyulu (File photo)
Atukuri Anjaneyulu (File photo)

Highlights

Atukuri Anjaneyulu is likely to be elected unanimously as Guntur district president of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 33rd time.

Guntur: Atukuri Anjaneyulu is likely to be elected unanimously as Guntur district president of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 33rd time.

He will continue in the post for a period of one year. His single nomination was filed.

An official announcement will be made on his election on September 28. On the same day, the new committee will be elected.

