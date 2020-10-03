Guntur: Biometric must for Vidya Kanuka

Guntur: For the first time the state government introduced bio-metric authentication to check irregularities in distribution of Jaganna Vidya Kanuka kits.

According to guidelines issued by school education commissioner Vadarevu China Veerabadrudu on Friday, the mother or guardian along with the student should come to school give her bio-metric authentication to get the kit.

According to the norms, headmasters should distribute the kits to 50 mothers a day in the presence of parents committee members in schools. All the participants should wear masks and maintain social distance besides washing hands with sanitisers.

The HMs must invite collector or joint collector, or any district officer identified by the DEO for launching Vidya Kanuka scheme. The DEOs must ensure that the scheme should be launched at 10 am on October 5 in all the government and aided schools in the state.

According to sources in the school education department, over 52 lakh students studying in government and aided schools from Classes I to X class will get the kits..

Municipal Teachers Federation state president S Rama Krishna thanked the government for implementing the bio-metric authentication system. In a statement, he recalled that they had requested this system to check irregularities in distribution of the kits.