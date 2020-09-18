Guntur: BJP instigating Hindus, alleges YSRCP

Guntur: YSRCP Brahmana Adhyana Committee member Konuru Satish Sarma alleged that BJP is trying to get political mileage from the chariot burning incident at Antarvedi.



Addressing the media in Guntur city on Friday, he said as an opposition party leader BJP state president Somu Veerraju should submit a representation to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on chariot burning incident at Antarvedi.

He said if CM did not respond, the party may take up agitation or criticise. He recalled that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already requested for CBI inquiry into the incident to take stern action against the accused and recalled CBI did not complete investigation. He questioned how BJP given call for Chalo Antarvedi. He recalled that the beneficiaries of welfare schemes are getting benefits directly from the government and added BJP leaders instigating Hindus to take up agitations against YSRCP government.