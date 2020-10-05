Guntur: BJP State office to be shifted to Vijayawada

Guntur: BJP State party office will be shifted to Vijayawada very soon. The party state leaders finalised the four floors building premises for the State party office at Suryaraopet in Vijayawada. The party leaders have taken steps to construct rooms for party State president Somu Veerraju, general secretaries and other leaders. They will set up a conference hall for conducting the meeting of the party leaders.



The BJP national leaders,state president and other leaders will visit the party state office and conduct meetings with the leaders.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju is residing in an apartment complex in Tadepalli at present. He will go to Vijayawada city and conduct meeting with the party leaders. At present he is coming to Guntur city for conducting the party meetings from Tadepalli. The party leaders are feeling that if party state office is shifted to Vijayawada,it is convenient for them.

Taking this into consideration, party state party office is being shifted to Vijayawada. Meanwhile, former minister and BJP leader Ravela Kishore Babu, V Satya Murthy, Shaik Baji, V Satya Murthy, Vetukuri Suryanarayana Raju,Valluri Gangadhar Rao on Sunday visited the BJP state party office in Vijayawada and reviewed arrangements.