Guntur: Budget hugely disappoints farmers, says Rythu Sangam

Guntur: AP Rythu Sangam district president Kanchumati Ajay Kumar criticised that the State budget for 2022-23 financial year introduced by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has disappointed the farmers of the State.

Reacting on the State budget, he felt that the government has failed to give priority to agriculture sector in the funds allotment. He said the government has reduced funds allotment of Rs 1,000 crore for agriculture and allied sectors and added that the government has allotted Rs 500 crore for price stabilisation fund, which is not sufficient to get MSP for crops. Ajay Kumar said, the government did not take any steps to pay input subsidy to farmers, whose chilli crop was damaged due to pest attack.

In a separate statement, Kisan Morcha Mirchi Cell convener Panduranga Vithal criticised that 2022-23 State budget was just numbers magic. He said the government was showing stepmotherly attitude towards farmers. He criticised that the government has failed to extend helping hand to chilli farmers, whose crop was damaged due to pest attack. He felt the government should have allotted more funds for price stabilisation to support farmers.