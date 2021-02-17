X
Guntur : Call to protect Sanatana Hindu dharma

Sri Saiva Kshetram Tallayapalem seer Siva Swamy addressing a meeting in Guntur on Tuesday
x

Highlights

Guntur : Sri Saiva Kshetram Tallayapalem seer Siva Swamy expressed serious concern over growing attacks on temples.

He addressed a meeting held at Fancy Nagar here on Tuesday. He urged the seers to come forward to save Haindava dharma. He said that violence is increasing in society. He stressed on the need to protect Sanatana Hindu dharma.

Sri Nava Shakti Shektram seer Bhavani Sankaranda Swamy urged the parents to teach children about our culture and Hindu dharma.

Earlier, they performed homams. Navashakti Kshetram committee president Grandhi Hanumatha was also present.

