Controversy over vacating of 10 Circular Road bungalow in Patna, JDU seeks clarification

A political controversy has erupted in Bihar over the vacating of the government bungalow at 10 Circular Road in Patna, with the Janata Dal (United) raising serious questions about the manner in which the residence was vacated.

JDU MLC and party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar has written to the Building Construction Department, seeking a detailed inventory and assurance regarding the safety of all government property at the bungalow.

In his letter, Kumar has sought clarification on the status of various fixtures and fittings, including fans, air conditioners, bathroom fittings, taps, geysers, toilet commodes, as well as window and door curtains installed by the department.

Referring to media reports, the JDU leader claimed that the bungalow was allegedly vacated late at night and in the absence of Rabri Devi and her family. He also cited reports suggesting that flowerpots and plants were removed from the premises in a pickup truck, raising questions over accountability and authorization.

Kumar has sought clarification on whether the plants and flowerpots belonged to the Horticulture Department or were privately owned. He also questioned who permitted the entry of a pickup vehicle into the bungalow premises when the former Chief Minister and her family were not present.

The letter further notes that Rabri Devi and her family had been residing in the government bungalow since 2006, despite owning other large residential properties in Patna. During their stay, they allegedly availed of facilities equivalent to those provided to a cabinet minister.

Emphasising that government assets must be handed over in a safe and intact condition, Kumar said it was the responsibility of the occupants to return all department-provided items to the Building Construction Department.

Neeraj Kumar has also shared the letter along with a video message on the social media platform, appealing to the Building Construction Minister to personally monitor the entire process and ensure that all government property is handed over securely and remains in its original condition.

The issue has further sharpened the political debate over the vacating of the 10 Circular Road bungalow, adding a fresh dimension to the ongoing war of words between the ruling alliance and the opposition in Bihar.