Guntur: Cases booked against five fertiliser shops

Officials conducting raid on a fertiliser shop at Perecherla in Guntur district on Friday
Officials conducting raid on a fertiliser shop at Perecherla in Guntur district on Friday

Vigilance Task Force on Friday raided fertilizers shops at Perecherla near Guntur city and found a 50 kgs fertilizers bag contained 45 kgs fertilizer

Guntur: Vigilance Task Force on Friday raided fertilizers shops at Perecherla near Guntur city and found a 50 kgs fertilizers bag contained 45 kgs fertilizer. The fertilizer bag contains 5 kgs less fertilizer and the traders have been cheating the innocent farmers. The officials' team booked cases against five shops for cheating farmers with less fertilizer in 50 kgs bags.

State level Vigilance committee member Chadalavada Hari Babu, officials of Weights and Measurements department, Civil Supplies department, and Commercial Taxes department participated in the raids.

