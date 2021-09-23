Guntur: Christina gets B Form for ZP Chairperson post

Guntur: District in-charge minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha and Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao on Wednesday handed over B Form to YSRCP candidate for Zilla Parishad chairperson post and Kolluru ZPTC K Henry Christina at a programme held at CM's camp office in Tadepalli in the backdrop of ZP chairperson election to be held on September 25.

YSRCP bagged 45 out of 45 ZPTC seats in the district.

Cherakuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju directed the officials to see that MPTC president and MPTC vice-presidents election is conducted smoothly.

MLAs Meruga Nagarjuna, Namburu Sankara Rao, government whip Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy were present.