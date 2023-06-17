Guntur: Civic chief holds face-to-face with corporators

Guntur: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri started a face-to-face programme with corporators here on Friday to solve the problems in their divisions and to speed up development works. She felt this type of programmes are necessary for coordination among the officials and corporators.

As a part of this programme, the Commissioner met the corporators in her chamber in the GMC and enquired about civic problems in their divisions. She instructed the officials to give top priority to the petitions received from corporators. She stated that corporators will play a key role in the development of the city and their involvement is also necessary for development.

“I would be available to the corporators on all the days. But every Friday, I will conduct face-to-face with the corporators. I will record their problems and take steps to solve their problems. The GMC was already conducting a Spandana programme to solve the civic problems of the people every Monday. Following the request of the corporators, I am conducting face-to-face with the corporators,” Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri informed.

She said the corporators may inform the problems in their divisions through WhatsApp. She said ward secretariats are regularly conducting the Spandana programme.