Guntur: Civic chief inspects waste segregation unit

Guntur: GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha directed the officials to create awareness among people on the need to segregate wet and dry waste.

She inspected sanitation at Arundalpet and Nagarampalem in Guntur city on Sunday. She examined attendance registrar and enquired whether sanitary workers attended their duties or not.

Speaking on the occasion, she directed the officials to implement the cent percent door-to-door collection of garbage in the city and added that not to accept waste without segregating the dry and wet waste.

She directed to create awareness on the need to segragate waste at household level and see that waste not dumped in the side drains. She directed the officials to set up closed circuit cameras where residents are dumping the waste into side drains. She instructed the sanitation workers to scan the RFID tag while collecting the waste from the houses. She directed the sanitation workers to wear hand gloves and masks while collecting the garbage. She noticed garbage dumped on the roads and instructed the environment secretaries to issue notices to those who dumped waste on the roads and impose penalty.