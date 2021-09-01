Guntur collector responds to complaint on biometric issue, provides pension to beneficiary

The Guntur District Collector immediately responded to Physically challenged person's problem. Collector Vivek Yadav immediately responded to the complaint of Sheikh Baji, a Physically Challenged on Chief Minister's Spandana Cell stating that he had not received the pension due to the loss of fingerprints. The Guntur collector has resolved the issue and gave him a pension and a tricycle.



Collector Vivek Yadav told the media thcentresat pensions were being provided to 5.7 lakh people in Guntur district. "We are giving Rs 133 crore every month in the district," he said. He said that 99% of pensions are provided on a single day through the voluntary system.

The collector said the officials would identify those who did not updated eKYC and take steps to provide their pensions. The collector said that if anyone still does not get a pension, they should bring it to their notice.

Distribution of 'YSR Pension Kanuka continues in Andhra Pradesh. The distribution of pensions across the state began on Wednesday morning. The government has released Rs 1,382.63 crore to 59.18 lakh pensioners. 2.66 lakh volunteers distributed pensions door to door. Authorities are overseeing the distribution of pensions through DRDA call centers. Pensions are being distributed to the beneficiaries through biometric and iris policy.