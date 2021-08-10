Guntur : Collector Vivek Yadav asks officials to solve petitions within stipulated time

Guntur : District Collector Vivek Yadav on Monday directed the officials to solve the petitions received in 'Dial our Collector' programme within the stipulated time.

He conducted review meeting with the officials at the Collectorate on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he instructed the officials to solve pending petitions and submit details by next Monday.

He directed the village and ward secretaries to attend their duties and take biometric attendance.

He instructed the officials to inspect ward and village secretariats frequently and give suggestions to solve unresolved problems. He enquired about how many pending petitions were solved.

Joint Collectors AS Dinesh Kumar, P Prasanti,Anupama Anjali, K Sridhar, ZPCEO Chaitanya, DMHO J Chaitanya were among those participated.