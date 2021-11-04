Guntur: Collector Vivek Yadav distributes pattas for forest lands under cultivation

Guntur: District collector Vivek Yadav assured that people cultivating forest lands will get pattas under Recognition of Forest Rights Act-2006. He inaugurated Solid Waste Management Centre at Anupalem village under Rajupalem mandal of Guntur district on Wednesday. Speaking on this occasion, he said earthworms will be prepared from the wet garbage.

He said he was happy to distribute pattas to those cultivating forest lands on the eve of Deepavali.The people cultivating the forest lands will get right on the lands. He said thatso far patttas were distributed those cultivating the forest lands since the ROFR Act came into force.

He said those who did notget pattas may apply for the same and the district administrationwill take steps to distribute pattas.

He said the government has provided an opportunity to recycle the waste in the village and generate fertilizer from dry waste to generate revenue. MLA Ambati Ramababu has taken steps to keep surroundings clean in Sattenapalli Assembly constituency, he said. Joint collector AS Dinesh Kumar said that distribution of pattas to those cultivating forest lands is a good thing.

MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu appreciated the efforts of MLA Ambati Rambabu to keep villages clean.

MLA Ambati Rambabu urged the volunteers to motivate the households to pay Rs 2 per day to keep surroundings clean and create awareness on need to keep surroundings clean.