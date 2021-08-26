Guntur : Collector Vivek Yadav on Thursday gave appointment orders for 21 employees on compassionate grounds

Guntur : District collector Vivek Yadav on Thursday gave appointment orders to the employees appointed on compassionate grounds to extend assistance to the kin of employees died of Covid-19 and other diseases at a programme held at Collectorate in Guntur city on Wednesday night.

He released an official communication on Thursday to this effect. Following orders of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Vivek Yadav gave the appointment orders to the employees appointed on the compassionate grounds.

Since February this year, so far 56 employees were appointed on the compassionate grounds. Vivek Yadav gave appointment orders on compassionate grounds to 21 employees on Wednesday night.

Joint collectors AS Dinesh Kumar, K Sridhar Reddy, Collectorate administrative officer Sambasiva Rao participated in the programme.