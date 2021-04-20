Guntur: Collector Vivek Yadav orders strict implementation of Covid norms

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav directed the managements of hotels, restaurants, business establishments and places of worship to follow standard operating procedure to check spread of Covid19.

He conducted videoconference from the Collectorate with the Revenue divisional officers, Municipal Commissioners and tahsildars on Monday.

Addressing the officials, he said he has appointed the revenue divisional officers, tahsildars and the Municipal Commissioners as incident commandants.

He instructed the officials to issue notices to the restaurants and shops and establishments which were not following Covid19 rules and take steps to implement the rules in toto. He said that they have set up 104 call centre to solve the problems of Covid19 patients.

He directed the officials to discuss with Covid19 patients at mandal level and take steps to solve their problems.

He said that at present Medical and Health department officials are supervising the facilities and instructed the Municipal Commissioners, and Panchyat Raj officials to coordinate with them.

He directed the frontline warriors to get vaccinated immediately.

Joint Cllectors P Prasanti and K Sridhar Reddy, Assistant Collector Subham Bansal, DMHO Dr J Yasmin were present.