Guntur: Collector Vivek Yadav reviews various works

Guntur: District collector Vivek Yadav directed the officials to implement the welfare schemes efficiently without delay. He conducted a review meeting on implementation of various welfare schemes along with joint collectors AS Dinesh Kumar, G Rajakumari, Anupama Anjali, K Sridhar Reddy and trainee collector Subham Bansal at Collectorate on Wednesday.

He reviewed Covid-19 vaccination programmes, RBKs, ward secretariats, construction of health centres, Jagananna Pala Velluva, YSR Aarogyasri, construction of TIDCO houses and accumulated dues in the housing department.

Speaking on the occasion, he instructed the officials to speed up construction of houses and reduce delay in construction of houses. He said that they have taken steps to sanction loans to the SHG women and see that amount will be used for the construction of houses. He instructed them to maintain transparency in construction of houses.

District revenue officer Kondaiah, DMHO Dr K Yasmin, DRDA project director Anand Naik were present.