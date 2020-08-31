Guntur: Commissioner Challa Anuradha urged to Solve people's problems at ward secretariats

Guntur: GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha urged the people to complain in the ward secretariats to solve their civic problems and directed the ward officials to solve petitions received in the ward secretariats within the stipulated time.



She conducted Dial Your Commissioner programme at GMC office in Guntur city on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, she said admin, data entry operator and secretaries are responsible for the solution of problems. She warned that if officials failed to solve the petitions within the stipulated time, she will take action against them. She instructed the nodal officer to submit the report on the petitions solved in the ward secretariats wise every week.

She recalled that the state government had introduced village secretariats and ward secretariats system to render services at the doorsteps of beneficiaries. She said the people need not come to GMC office to solve their problems. They may submit grievance in the ward secretariats. She informed that if the petitions were not solved in the ward secretariats within the stipulated time, people may call 0863-2345103.

GMC additional commissioner K Bhagya Lakshmi, deputy commissioner B Srinivasa Rao, Superintendent engineer Ravi Krishna Raju, city planner Sunita were among those participated.