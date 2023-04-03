Guntur: Commissioner inspects facilities for SSC exams

Guntur: Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar on Sunday visited the SSC Public Examination Centre set up at Patamata Zilla Parishad High School in Vijayawada and inspected the arrangements. He examined the seating arrangements, ventilation, furniture and enquired whether they have made arrangements to set up medical camp and to provide drinking water facility to the candidates appearing for the examinations.

He instructed the officials to take steps to conduct exams peacefully. He visited the examination centre in the backdrop of beginning of the SSC Public examinations from Monday across the state.

It may be mentioned here that following the orders of the government, the APSRTC has made arrangements to provide free bus transport facility to the candidates appearing the SSC examinations. The candidates have to show the hall-ticket to the conductor in the bus for free bus travel up to the examination centre.

Director of Government Examinations D Devanand Reddy, education department officials were present.