Guntur: Complete RBK buildings early, Minister Sri Ranganatha Raju to officials

Guntur: District in-charge minister Cherakuvada Sri Ranganatha Raju directed the officials to complete buildings under construction for Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKss), village secretariat and health wellness centres as early as possible.



He addressed the media at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, Ranganatha Raju said water is being released to Nagarjuanasagar right canal ayacut area of Guntur and Prakasam districts for cultivating the paddy and other crops from September 3. The government has allotted 132 tmc feet water for this purpose. He instructed the officials to fill the drinking water tanks in the district. He made it clear that there is no scarcity of fertilisers in the district and arrangements are being made to distribute fertilizers and seeds to the farmers through RBKs.

He said the government has given nod to lay foundation to Varikapudisila lift irrigation scheme.

District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, MLAs Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy, Meruga Nagarjuna, Md Mustfa, Dr Undavalli Sridevi were among those participated.