Guntur: Complete works under Gadapa Gadapaku, officials told
Guntur: GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri directed the officials to take up the works relating to proposals received in Gadapa-Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme.
She conducted a meeting with the engineering and town planning officials of the GMC at the council hall here on Wednesday.
Speaking on this occasion, Keerthi directed the officials to submit the daily progress report and complete the work within the stipulated time. She instructed the officials to upload bills for the completed works. The officials were further directed to complete the pending works in the parks and submit proposals to set up play courts in the vacant lands.
The Commissioner stressed coordination among the town planning and engineering officials in executing the road widening works and enquired about the works taken up under the Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu scheme. She directed the officials to take steps to check the drinking water problem.
GMC executive engineers Sundrami Reddy, Konda Reddy Koteswara Rao, Srinivasa Rao were present.