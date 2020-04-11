Guntur: Conduct diagnostic tests as per Centre's guidelines, doctors told

Guntur: Principal Secretary and special officer for Covid-19 for Guntur district B Rajasekhar directed the doctors to conduct coronavirus diagnosis test on priority basis according to the norms framed by the Union Ministry of Health.

He visited the virology lab set up on the premises of the Guntur Medical College along with District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar on Friday. He suggested to the doctors to keep sufficient kits to test swab samples and gave suggestions to the doctors.

Later, he visited command control room set up at Anandapet in Guntur city and enquired whether the residents were getting vegetables and essential commodities. He instructed the officials to take steps to solve problems of the people in the containment area. Joint Collector A S Dinesh Kumar, GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha and revenue and municipal officials were present.