 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Conduct diagnostic tests as per Centre's guidelines, doctors told

Guntur: Conduct diagnostic tests as per CentreGuntur district special officer for Covid-19 B Rajasekhar giving suggestions to the doctors at the virology lab set up at Guntur Medical College in Guntur city on Friday.
Highlights

Guntur: Principal Secretary and special officer for Covid-19 for Guntur district B Rajasekhar directed the doctors to conduct coronavirus diagnosis tes...

Guntur: Principal Secretary and special officer for Covid-19 for Guntur district B Rajasekhar directed the doctors to conduct coronavirus diagnosis test on priority basis according to the norms framed by the Union Ministry of Health.

He visited the virology lab set up on the premises of the Guntur Medical College along with District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar on Friday. He suggested to the doctors to keep sufficient kits to test swab samples and gave suggestions to the doctors.

Later, he visited command control room set up at Anandapet in Guntur city and enquired whether the residents were getting vegetables and essential commodities. He instructed the officials to take steps to solve problems of the people in the containment area. Joint Collector A S Dinesh Kumar, GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha and revenue and municipal officials were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories