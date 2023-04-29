Guntur: Continuation of Vizag Steel Plant in public sector demanded

Guntur : The roundtable of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Committee held at Malliahlingam Bhavan here on Friday decided to conduct State-wide dharna on May 3 demanding the Centre continuation of Vizag Steel Plant in the public sector.

Addressing the meeting, AITUC State honorary president Veluguri Radhakrishna Murthy urged the leaders to make the proposed protests a success. He demanded that the Centre stop the privatisation of the VSP immediately. The meeting decided to organise a dharna on May 3 at Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur city.

CPI district secretary J Ajay Kumar, CPM district secretary Pasam Rama Rao, city secretary Kota Malyadri, PDSU leader Gani Raju, CITU leader K Srinivas, AISF district secretary B Nasar, Bhavana Nirmana Karmikula Sangam State leader P Satyanarayana, TNTUC leader Seshagiri Rao and others were present on the occasion.