Guntur: Contract nurses demand equal pay for equal work

Guntur: Nurses working on contract basis in Government General Hospital (GGH) here protested demanding equal pay for equal work. They urged the government to regularize their services immediately and do justice to them.



They said though they had been treating Covid-19 patients, the government is neglecting them. Though they had been working on par with other nurses, the government is paying meagre salaries to the nurses working on contract basis.

They will continue their agitation, till the government accepts their demands, they said.