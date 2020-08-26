Guntur: Contract nurses demand equal pay for equal work
Highlights
Nurses working on contract basis in Government General Hospital (GGH) here protested demanding equal pay for equal work.
Guntur: Nurses working on contract basis in Government General Hospital (GGH) here protested demanding equal pay for equal work. They urged the government to regularize their services immediately and do justice to them.
They said though they had been treating Covid-19 patients, the government is neglecting them. Though they had been working on par with other nurses, the government is paying meagre salaries to the nurses working on contract basis.
They will continue their agitation, till the government accepts their demands, they said.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story