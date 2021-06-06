Guntur: Coordination between people's representatives, officers essential says Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati

Guntur: Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati stressed on coordination between people's representatives and officers to ensure development.

He inaugurated the Deputy Mayor's chamber at the Guntur Municipal Corporation office along with MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu, MLAs Mustafa, Ambati Rambabu, Maddali Giri and Mayor Kavati Siva Manohar Naidu on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was simultaneously implementing welfare and development schemes. He said the State government has taken several steps to check the spread of Covid-19 and was administering Covaxin and Covishield vaccines to the people.

The Deputy Speaker called upon the people to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

He said the State government will distribute house sites to all eligible persons and construct the houses and added that the government was implementing several reforms in education .

He said that government school buildings were being renovated and infrastructural facilities were being provided. He urged the eligible to avail the benefits of welfare schemes.

Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao said that the Chief Minister was giving priority to urban development.

Guntur Mirchi Yard secretary Chandragiri Yesuratnam, GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha and Deputy Mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu were present.