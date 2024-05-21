Guntur: Cop suspended for accepting Rs 5k to vote

Guntur: A Sub-Inspector of Police attached to Mangalagiri Town Khaja Babu was placed under suspension for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 for casting his postal ballot to a particular party. When this matter came to light, the SI was suspended for violating the model code of conduct.

According to the sources, Sub-Inspector Khaja Babu has a vote at his native place Kurichedu of Prakasam district. A representative of the political party distributed money to the voters and gave Rs 5,000 for Khaja Babu postal ballot vote. His relatives send the amount to Khaja Babu online. While distributing the money to the voters, the representative of the political party was caught by the police. They booked a case against him.

During the inquiry, he informed that he has given Rs 5,000 cash to Khaha Babu postal ballot vote. The police officials took this matter very seriously for violating the model code of conduct and sent the report to the IGP Sarva Srestha Tripathi. Based on the report, the IGP suspended him and issued orders.