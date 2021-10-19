Guntur : Cops grill ex-Minister on charges against YSRCP leaders

Guntur : Narsipatnam police on Tuesday recorded statement of TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu on YSRCP leaders' role in Ganja smuggling in the State.

Addressing the media here, Anand Babu said that ganja and drugs being smuggled from Vizag.

Police officials from Narsipatnam came to Nakka Anand Babu's residence and asked him to show evidence relating to ganja smuggling in the State and allegations he made on Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai Reddy.

They issued notices to Nakka Anand Babu. They asked to show evidences relating to allegations he made against YSRCP government and Vijaya Sai Reddy.

They said, if they show evidences, they will record his statement. Nakka Anand Babu rejected to take notices from the police officials.

A large number of TDP activists rushed to Nakka Anand Babu's residence at Vasantharayapuram in Guntur city and protested against the police action.

Speaking to the media, Narsipatnam Circle Inspector Srinivasa Rao said, "I have asked Nakka Anand Babu to give evidence relating to allegations he made against YSRCP leaders' role in ganja smuggling.

We have recorded his statement. He failed to give evidence and rejected to take notice. We pasted notice on the door of his house. When he failed to give full information, we have issued notice."