Guntur: Corporate schools make mockery of exam fee

Guntur: Even though the government directed the schools to collect the SSC Public Examinations fee of Rs 125 for regular candidates to appear in all the subjects for the SSC PE March-2024, the corporate and private schools are allegedly collecting Rs 350 to Rs 1500 from each student. They are not giving receipts to the students who have also paid the examination fee.

According to an order issued by the Director of Government Examinations D Devanand Reddy, the students appearing for the SSC Public Examinations to be held in March-April-2024 for all subjects should have to pay Rs 125.

In spite of it, the corporate and private schools are allegedly collecting excess fee. When parents object, the teachers and principals reply that following orders of the school management they are collecting the fee. The corporate schools use the additional amount collected from the students to meet their expenses.

According to the school education department norms, the corporate and private schools should not sell books. The schools are violating the norms and selling the material from class 1 to class 10th and collecting up to Rs 10,000 from each student. Similarly, they are collecting the amount from the students for conducting the Teachers’ Day celebrations. Dasara Mamool was also collected from the students. They are allegedly collecting higher amount of SSC Public Examinations fee Rs 500 for issuing TC from the SSC passed students.

The parents are worrying about the additional financial burden imposed by the corporate and private schools. Director of Government Examinations D Devanand Reddy said, “I will examine the matter and take necessary action.”