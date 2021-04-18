Guntur: Corporate schools to start online classes from tomorrow

Guntur: Corporate schools will start online classes to the students from April 19 in the backdrop of increase in Covid-19 cases. According to sources, teachers and students working in many corporate and private schools are tested positive for infection recently. Some of the parents are even not sending their children to the schools due to spreading of infection to their children.

Auto drivers carrying students are not maintaining social distance in the autos. Each auto rickshaw will carry at least ten students in the auto rickshaw. Parents are worrying that if one student tested positive for virus, remaining students are likely to get infection. Some of the parents are dropping their children at schools. Corporate and private schools are feeling that it is expensive to sanitise the classrooms.

Parents are feeling that if online classes started the students will be benefited. Meanwhile GMC closed parks, stadiums from April 18 to check spread of Covid-19.

MTF state president S Ramakrishna said 10 teachers working in GMC schools tested positive for Covid-19. He demanded the government to declare holidays to schools in the backdrop of increasing virus cases. He urged the government to cancel SSC public exams on the lines of Telangana state.