Guntur: CPI opposes decision to shift Ambedkar Smruti Vanam

Guntur: CPI Guntur district secretary J Ajay Kumar and other leaders on Thursday protested against the decision of the government to shift construction of Dr BR Ambedkar Srmuti Vanam from Amaravati to PWD Grounds in Vijayawada city at a programme held at Mallaiahlingam Bhavan in Guntur city.

Speaking on this occasion, Muppala Nageswara Rao demanded that the government withdraw the proposal to shift the Ambedkar Smruti Vanam to PWD Grounds in Vijayawada city. He said the decision of the government is not correct. They raised slogans against the government.

CPI Guntur city secretary Kota Malyadri, city leaders Shaik Ameer Vali, Akiti Arun Kumar, Manga Srinivasa Rao were among those participated.