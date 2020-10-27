Guntur: Create awareness on Covid, civic chief Challa Anuradha tells officials

Guntur: GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha directed the officials to set up cloth banners on the hoardings to create awareness on Covid-19 from November 1 to 15. She directed to scrutiny the BPS applications and process them in the backdrop of closing of last date.

Following orders of the district collector and GMC special officer I Samuel Anand Kumar, she directed to set up cloth banners on the hoardings and at important centres in Guntur city to create awareness to the people. She instructed see that cloth banners are not covered with other banners.

"If anybody will set up another cloth banner on the GMC banners, take stern action against them," she directed the officials.

She directed the town planning officials to clear the BPS applications as October 31 is the last date for paying for fees for BPS. She directed the officials to regularize the unauthorized layouts and added that take steps to collect advertisement tax dues.

Deputy city planner Satyanarayana, ACPs Vijaya Bhaskar, Rajeswara Rao, Ashok Kumar were among those participated.