Guntur: Demand to cancel FIR booked on News Click media

Guntur: Leaders under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha staged a protest at Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur city on Monday, demanding the government to cancel the FIR booked on News Click media organisation and condemned the raids on the News Click.



AP Rythu Sangam leader Kanchumati Ajay Kumar criticised the BJP-led Central government for suppressing the voice of the media and warned that the government would have to pay a heavy price. He criticised that the Centre booked false cases against News Click and carried out false propaganda. Later, they burnt the FIR copies.