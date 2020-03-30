Guntur: Despite warnings, prices of essentials skyrocket

Guntur: Regardless of state government's repeated warnings to traders against increasing prices of essential commodities, people are being forced to pay higher prices.



The red gram, which was sold at Rs 90 a kg before lock down, is now being sold at Rs 120 a kg. Red gram price had gone up by Rs 30 per kg within 10 days. Processed black gram price jumped to Rs 120 a kg from Rs 102 a kg. Likewise, green gram jumped to Rs 130 from Rs 100 a kg. Sugar which was sold at Rs 37 a kg is now being sold at Rs 44 a kg. Red chilli price touched Rs 225 a kg. Wheat flour price jumped to Rs 40 a kg from Rs 35, while tamarind is sold at 300 a kg which was at Rs 250 earlier. The traders are citing short supply for the for higher prices.

Almost all oil prices had gone up by Rs 7 to Rs 10 a litre. The price of all varieties of rice had jumped by Rs 3 to Rs 5 a kg. Sunflower oil one litre packet is selling at Rs 110, palm oil at Rs 105 a litre. Groundnut oil price has increased by Rs 10 a litre, and is selling at Rs 130 a packet.

Onions too have seen a slight increase in price in the last few days. Consumers complain that the quality of onions in Ruthy Bazaars is very poor. In vegetable markets arranged at the stadiums and other places set up by the district administration, onions are sold at Rs 50 a kg.

The administration also arranged display boards fixing the prices of the commodities at the shops. However, the traders are not following them at the market in the SKNB Municipal Corporation High School in Guntur city.

Rythu Bazaar chief executive officer Md Issar Ahmed said, "We are regularly monitoring prices of vegetables in the rytu bazaars. We have increased onion price to Rs 30 due increase in procurement prices owing to transport bottlenecks. But there is no scarcity of vegetables. We are in a position to meet the demand."

Indian Chambers of Commerce, Guntur president Atukuri Anjaneyulu urged the farmers not to sell essential commodities at higher prices and cooperate with the government.