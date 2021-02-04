Guntur: Discharge duties efficiently, presiding officers told

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav directed officials to take steps to conduct gram panchayat elections peacefully and urged the presiding officers to discharge their duties efficiently. He conducted a meeting with the officials here on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, he enquired about manpower management, training team, transport management, logistics, material management, call centre, district resource, expenditure monitoring team, voter helpline app, law and order, 1950 voter helpline team, polling stations team, Covid related issue, team reports, team nodal officers and reviewed arrangements for elections.

Later, he monitored training class conducted for flying squads, static surveillance team, vigilance and monitoring team.

He directed officials to strictly implement the election code of conduct and added that the gram panchayat elections will be held in phases. He said elections will be held on February 9,13,17 and 21 in the district and added that if the presiding officers have knowledge about duties and responsibility, they can efficiently discharge their duties.

Joint collectors AS Dinesh Kumar, P Prasanti, K Sridhar Reddy, ZPCEO Chaitanya, officials of various government departments were present.