Guntur District Annual Credit Plan released

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav released the District Annual Credit Plan for the financial year 2021-22 to sanction loans of Rs 31,500 crore to various sectors at a programme held at Collectorate here on Wednesday.

He addressed DCC meeting over zoom conference from the Collectorate. Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials to take steps to liberally sanction the loans for the bank linkage schemes.

He instructed the bank officials to sanction loans to the farm sector immediately and added that there is need to sanction loans to the housing beneficiaries for the construction of houses. He directed the bankers to open zero balance accounts to the poor as per RBI orders. Lead Bank Manager Ram Babu said that in the annual credit plan for the year 2021-22, a sum of Rs 19,000 crore was earmarked for the agriculture sector and for priority sector Rs26,500 crore.

Joint Collectors AS Dinesh Kumar, P Prasanti, K Sridhar, Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank chairman T Kameswara Rao were present.