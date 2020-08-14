Guntur: District Revenue Officer NVV Satyanarayana reviews arrangements for Independence Day parade

Guntur: Stagnant rainwater was seen on Friday at Police Parade Grounds, the venue of Independence Day celebrations. District Revenue Officer NVV Satyanarayana visited the grounds and reviewed the arrangements for I-Day celebrations.

Following instructions of District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, the district officials are making arrangements at the grounds for the I-Day fete. The officials will set up exhibitions to explain achievements of the government and progress of welfare schemes.

District in-charge Minister Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju will unfurl the national flag at the Police Parade Grounds and receive guard of honour.