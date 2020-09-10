Guntur: DLSA enquires about facilities to prisoners

Guntur: Distinct Legal Services Authority secretary K Ratna Kumar enquired about facilities and food served to the prisoners in the district jail on Wednesday through the videoconference.

He also enquired about sanitation and cleanliness in the district jail and expressed satisfaction over the facilities.

Following instructions of the State Legal Services Authority, he conducted a videoconference and enquired about facilities in the district jail.He explained about primary rights of the prisoners according to the Indian Constitution.