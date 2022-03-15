Guntur: DLSA Secretary K Ratna Kumar visits Open Shelter Home

Guntur: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary K Ratna Kumar on Monday visited Open Shelter Home at Pattabhipuram in Guntur city.

He interacted with the students at the Home and enquired their details. One student informed that when his father scolded him, he left the house, travelled in the train without ticket and reached Guntur city. Ratna Kumar told the boy that his father scolded him so that he would be disciplined. Ratna Kumar requested the boy to return to his home.

The secretary enquired the details of other students in the Home and gave suggestions. He urged the students to study well to get good marks in the examinations.

Later, he distributed snacks to the children in the Open Shelter House.