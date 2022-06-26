Guntur : Do research to unfold your innate talent, students told

Guntur : Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR Sriharikota director Arumugam Rajarajan urged the students to do research to unveil new things useful to the society. He addressed a meeting held at RVR&JC Engineering College at Chowdavararm near Guntur city on Saturday on the occasion of 5th Graduation Day celebrations held at college premises.

Speaking on the occasion, he said research and innovations bring out innate talent of students and they get recognition, name and fame. He said because of achievements of space scientists Satish Dhawan, Vikram Sarabhai and others, India has achieved a lot in the field of space research.

He conveyed his greetings to the college students, faculty and management on the occasion. He distributed pattas to the 800 students who completed engineering courses and gold medals to the students who secured merit marks. ANU vice -chancellor Prof. P Rajasekhar urged the students to do hard work and made it clear that there is no substitute for hard work. RVR&JC Engineering college president Dr Rayapati Srinivas, college secretary and correspondent Rayapati Gopala Krishna, treasurer Dr Kondabolu Krishna Prasad, college principal Dr K Ravindra and others were present.