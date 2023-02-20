Guntur doctor participates in International Stroke conference

Guntur: The 25th International Stroke conference - 2023 was held at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Centre in Dallas, Texas. The 3-day scientific event (from February 8 to 10) was attended by more than 3,000 neuroscientists from all over the World.

Dr P Vijaya, HOD, Dept of Neurosciences, Lalitha Super specialities hospital, had presented scientific paper on 'Economic Stroke Care model' from India, informed Managing Director Dr PV Raghava Sarma. The conference discussed the basic, clinical and translational science of brain stroke under 17 categories. Some of the interesting research findings highlighted that woman face higher risk of stroke and also have poorer outcome than men. Long term exposure to air pollution is found to be a risk factor for readmission rates within 1 month in elderly population. In severe strokes with large vessel occlusion Endovascular therapy showed benefit.

International Stroke Conference (ISC) showcased major advances in the fight against brain attack across life span which can happen from the New-born to elderly.