Guntur: Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad resigns from YSRCP, joins TDP

Guntur : Former minister and YSRCP Guntur district president Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad resigned from the party district president post and primary membership and joined TDP on Friday.

He sent his resignation letter to party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He immediately left for Hyderabad and joined TDP in the persence of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu. His resignation before the general elections is seen as a jolt to the YSRCP in the district.

Vara Prasad expected YSRCP ticket for Tadikonda Assembly constituency in the coming elections. The party high command refused to give ticket and fielded sitting MLA Mekathoti Sucharitha from Tadikonda Assembly constituency.

He expected even an assurance on nominated post, if he works work for the victory of the party candidates in the district, but the YSRCP high command did not respond. Feeling insulted, he had not been actively participating in the party programmes for the last few months.

Recently, minister for water resources Ambati Rambabu came to his house and urged him to work for the victory of party candidates in the elections. He assured that the YSRCP leadership would recognise his services. However, Vara Prasad did not change his mind and remained aloof from the ruling party. Finally, he sent his resignation letter to Chief Minster Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday.

Speaking to The Hans India before leaving for Hyderabad, Manikya Vara Prasad said TDP senior leaders were in touch with him. His resignation will have an adverse impact on the YSRCP in the district.

It may be mentioned that Dr Undavalli Sridevi who was elected from Tadikonda Assembly constituency on the YSRCP ticket shifted her loyalty to the TDP. YSRCP MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy resigned from Assembly and YSRCP to join Congress, but returned to YSRCP.

The YSRCP high command shifted MLA Mekathoti Sucharitha from Prathipadu to Tadikonda constituency. Similarly, minister Vidadala Rajini was shifted from Chilakaluripet to Guntur West Assembly constituency.

Former deputy mayor of Guntur city Tadisetty Murali Mohan along with his followers joined the TDP. MLC Janga Krishna Murthy also joined deserted the ruling party for the TDP.