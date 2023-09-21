Live
Guntur: Dr Vijaya gets IAN Fellowship
Guntur: Dr P Vijaya, MD, DM, FWSO HOD, Department of Neurosciences, Lalitha Hospitals, Guntur, received prestigious Fellowship of Indian Academy of Neurology (FIAN) from IAN president Prof Gagandeep Singh during the 30th annual conference of IANCON 2023 held at Madurai from September 14 to 17.
Dr Vijaya is one of the eight eminent neurologists, selected from all over India for their contribution to the field of Neurology, said Managing Director Dr PV Raghava Sarma.
Dr P Vijaya, who completed her DM Neurology in Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, in 1990, has more than 30 years of clinical experience.
At present, she is the president of AP Neuroscientists Association (APNSA), Executive Committee member of India Stroke Association (ISA) and Secretary of Neuroscientist’s Association Guntur.