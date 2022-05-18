Guntur: DRC meet stresses on cultivation of 3 crops

Guntur: District in-charge Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said that he will try to develop the district with the cooperation of people's representatives.

He addressed district review meeting held at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Wednesday.

The Revenue Minister stressed on the need to render better services to the people. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing several welfare schemes for the welfare of farmers and recalled that financial assistance extended under YSR Rytu Bharosa scheme. He assured that he will maintain transparency in implementation of welfare schemes.

MLC KS Lakshmana Rao demanded the government to distribute compensation to the farmers, whose crops were damaged due to pest attack.

MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy urged the Minister to take steps to supply water to All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarulu said that there is chance to cultivate three crops in the district and urged the officials to create awareness on cultivation of three crops per year in the district. MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasada Rao urged the officials to take steps to sanction loan eligibility cards to tenant farmers in the district to get loans from banks and take steps to conduct raids on traders, who sell fake fertilisers and seeds. MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar, MLAs Maddali Giridhara Rao, Kilaru Rosaiah, Dr Undavalli Sridevi, MLC Murudugu Hanumntha Rao, District Collector M Venugopala Reddy, Joint Collector G Rajakumari were present.