Guntur : DRO reviews Voters Day celebrations' arrangements

Guntur : District revenue officer C Chandrasekhar Reddy directed the officials to make arrangements to celebrate National Voters Day on January 25.

He addressed a meeting held in his chambers and reviewed arrangements for National Voters Day celebrations at collectorate here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements to conduct district-level celebrations at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram here and directed the revenue and GMC officials to coordinate and conduct the programme jointly.

He directed the officials to conduct essay-writing and elocution competition to the students and give merit certificates to the EROs, AEROs, BLOs and those who exhibited talent in the voter's enrolment programme.

He asked to make necessary arrangements to download Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the programme and to make sure that physical distance is followed, wearing face masks and sanitizers within the reach.

District Education Officer RS Ganga Bhavani, BIE RIO ZS Ramachandra Rao, Guntur Revenue Divisional Officer Bhaskara Reddy, GMC deputy commissioner B Srinivasa Rao were among those present.