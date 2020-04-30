Guntur: Enforce lockdown strictly said SP PHD Rama Krishna

Guntur: Urban SP PHD Rama Krishna inspected Guntur urban control room here on Thursday and reviewed how the police discharging their duties through CC cameras in the lockdown from the control room. He gave suggestions and advises to the police officials. He directed them to strictly implement the lockdown in the backdrop of increasing cases.

The police set up barricades and completely restricted the movement of the people in the red zone areas. Guntur Urban police set up 80 closed circuit cameras so far. They will get another 150 CC cameras which will be connected to the control room. The police decided to book cases on those violating the lockdown based on the CC camera footage. They will take CC camera footage into consideration to take action against police personnel negligent in discharging their duties.

Meanwhile, Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Challa Anuradha visited Nallacheruvu and Srinivasraraothota red zone areas of Guntur city and directed the officials to spray Sodium Hypochlorite to check spread of Coronavirus and improve sanitation. She instructed the medical and health department officials conducting the survey in the red zone areas to collect full details and if they identify people suffering with the Coronavirus symptoms. With respect to positive cases, the staff should collect swab samples from them.

She recalled that the GMC was already supplying essential commodities and medicines at the doorstep of the people. On the other hand, Guntur rural police imposed complete lockdown in Narasaraopet for the last two days due to increase of Covid-19 cases. As many as four new Coronavorus positive cases were reported in Guntur district on Thursday. Total number of cases in Guntur rose to 287.