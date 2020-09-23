Guntur: Engineering colleges likely to reopen on October 15

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is making all efforts to reopen engineering colleges from October 15 for second year, third year and fourth year students.



According to sources in the APSCHE, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a review meeting with the APSCHE officials on September 24 and announce the dates for reopening of the engineering colleges for second year, third year and fourth-year students. He will announce the dates for first year students. When the colleges reopen, the Covid-19 protocols will be strictly followed.

There are 270 private engineering and government engineering colleges in the State. Reopening of engineering colleges has been delayed due to Covid-19. The officials planned to complete online admissions for engineering first year students by October 31 to start classes from November 1. The government and private engineering colleges are already conducting online classes for the students. Speaking to The Hans India, APSCHE chairman Prof K Hema Chandra Reddy said, "We are making arrangements to reopen engineering colleges on October 15 for seniors and planning to complete the EAMCET counselling and admissions by October 31 to start colleges for first year students from November 1."

Due to Covid-19, except five engineering colleges, most of the private engineering colleges are paying up to 50% salaries to the faculty. Some engineering colleges did not pay salaries for the last two months. If engineering colleges reopen, their financial position will improve with students paying fee.

If the process of admission is completed, the managements will get more revenue. The lectures are expressing hope that they will soon get their salary dues.