Guntur: Ethiopian agri team visits NG Ranga varsity
Guntur: The Ethiopian agriculture research team led by Director of Ethiopian Institute of Agriculture Research Dr Addisu Bezabeh Ali, visited Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture Centre at Lam in Guntur on Wednesday and studied the situation in agriculture. They visited the drone centre and studied the significance of drones in agriculture sector.
Agriculture scientist Sambaiah explained the uses of drones in agriculture sector and how fertilisers and pesticides will be sprayed in the fields with the help of drones. He explained how drones are useful to reduce the cost of cultivation in agriculture.
Later, they met University Vice-Chancellor Dr A Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, who explained about research in agriculture and steps taken to reduce cost production in agriculture. They enquired about steps taken by the University to explain developments in agriculture to the farmers. Later, they felicitated Dr Vishnu Vardhan Reddy.
World Bank adviser Himmat Patel, joint director of agriculture Sridhar, University agriculture scientists and officials were present.